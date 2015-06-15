OSLO, June 15 The Norwegian government launched
a plan on Monday to boost the supply of housing and curb a rapid
rise in the price of homes, but adopted only some of the
mortgage restrictions recently proposed by the country's bank
regulator.
The new policy framework will contribute to a "sound and
stable" economy, Finance Minister Siv Jensen said in a
statement.
House prices have grown by 7.5 percent in the last 12
months.
The Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) had proposed that
the maximum loan to value ratio for a mortgage should remain at
85 percent and that the room to deviate from this rule would be
sharply cut.
The government partially endorsed the idea, but added that
up to 10 percent of a bank's new loans would be allowed to
deviate from the norm.
The regulator had also said it planned to require banks to
test whether a borrower can manage a six percentage point rise
in interest rates, above a previous test of five percent.
Finance Minister Siv Jensen said on Monday the limit should
remain at the current level.
The FSA had also asked for new rules requiring annual
instalment payments of at least 2.5 percent from the first year
on all mortgages with a loan-to-value ratio above 65 percent.
The government said it would set the bar at 70 percent.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Joachim Dagenborg, editing by
Stine Jacobsen)