OSLO, June 26 Norway plans to award oil and gas exploration drilling permits in up to 86 new licences next year, mostly in the Arctic region, the Norwegian Petroleum and Energy Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said it was offering 72 blocks in the Barents Sea and 14 blocks in the Norwegian Sea in its 22nd licencing round, which is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2013.

