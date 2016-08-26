BRIEF-Wendel confirms outlook for FY 2017
* GROWTH IN Q2 OF 2017 WILL BE PENALIZED BY AN ADVERSE CALENDAR EFFECT AND DETERIORATION OF MARINE REVENUE. Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
OSLO Aug 26 Norway proposed on Friday to make it easier for the central bank to pump extraordinary liquidity into the country's banking system.
On Friday, the finance ministry said it would present legislation to amend the Norwegian Securities Funds Act.
"The aim is to facilitate extraordinary liquidity loans from Norges Bank ... that can be distributed quickly to avoid liquidity problems spreading from one bank to another and creating financial instability," the Finance Ministry said in the bill, published on its website.
* Varadkar gains momentum ahead of June 2 leadership vote (Adds details, quote and polling on leadership race)