LONDON Aug 1 Statoil's Snoehvit liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in the Barents Sea has resumed output following a three-week unplanned outage, a trade source at the company said.
"Snoehvit production is ramping back up...Three to five days from now it should be back at full production," he said.
The plant, Europe's only LNG export facility, shut on July 10 after water leaked into the gas dryers.
The source declined to comment on the destination of the first cargoes exported from the facility.
Statoil's share of Snoehvit's output is about 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Alongside Statoil, which has a 33.53-percent stake in Snoehvit, the other partners in the field are GdF Suez (12 percent), Hess (3.26 percent), Total (18.40 percent), RWE Dea (2.81 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro.
