OSLO May 15 A leak at Statoil's
liquefied natural gas plant in the Norwegian Arctic this year
could have caused an explosion, killing workers and seriously
damaging the facility, the Petroleum Safety Authority said on
Thursday.
The four-month investigation also concluded that Statoil
took too long to reduce pressure in the LNG unit as 12 minutes
passed between the sounding of the alarm and the decision to
depressurize.
"Had the hydrocarbon leak ignited, an explosion would have
resulted that could have caused two fatalities," the safety
watchdog said. "An explosion would also have caused damage to
equipment and structures and a lengthy shutdown of the plant."
Statoil could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Jan. 5 leak shut the facility for three days and up to
750 kg of gas escaped, the watchdog said.
The plant, in Hammerfest on Norway's northern tip, is
Europe's only gas liquefaction plant. It struggled for much of
last year with reliability issues but has operated with few
problems this year.
