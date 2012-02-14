OSLO Feb 14 A U.S. plan to drag out
purchases of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jet would increase
"somewhat" the total cost paid by the United States and
international allies, Lockheed Martin said on Tuesday.
"It will raise the overall average cost of the total
procurement of all the airplanes bought," said Tom Burbage, head
of Lockheed Martin's F-35 programme, a day after the Pentagon
said it would slow procurement of the fledgling radar-evading
aircraft.
Burbage told Reuters the average cost would "go up somewhat"
but declined to quantify the effect. "It just changes the
dynamics of the cost equation," he said.
The Pentagon on Monday confirmed plans to postpone
production of 179 F-35s over the next five years to save $15.1
billion, including $1.6 billion by funding 13 fewer aircraft in
fiscal year 2013.
Burbage was in Oslo to discuss Norway's intention to
purchase up to 56 F-35. Oil-rich Norway said its plans remained
unchanged.