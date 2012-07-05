* Lockout to shut Norwegian oil production in 1-4 days
* Statoil output hit by 1.2 mln boepd
* Government not commenting on possible intervention
OSLO, July 5 Norway's oil industry called a
lockout of all offshore workers on the Norwegian continental
shelf on Thursday in an attempt to end a strike which has
affected crude exports and lifted global oil prices.
A lockout means a complete shutdown of Norwegian oil and gas
production, virtually guaranteeing government intervention and
an end to the strike, which is now in its 12th day.
"The conflict is deadlocked, and the demands are
unreasonable... Unfortunately, we see no other course than to
notify a lockout," the Norwegian oil industry association (OLF)
said in a statement.
This means that 6,515 workers covered by the offshore pay
agreements will be locked out from their workplaces with effect
from July 10 (2200 GMT on July 9), it added.
Statoil said in a statement the shortfall in production due
to the lockout would be around 1.2 million barrels of oil
equivalent per day and that lost revenue due to the stoppage
would amount to around 520 million Norwegian crowns ($86.55
million) per day.
Norway's labour ministry declined to say whether it would
intervene but said a lockout was legal.
A second round of mediations broke down on Wednesday as the
OLF refused to budge on union demands for early retirement for
the sector's 7,000 workers.
Unions are calling for an early retirement age for offshore
workers of 62 but the OLF has argued that their demands are not
in line with government pension reforms.
The government has the authority to force an end to strikes
if it believes safety is being compromised or vital national
interests could be harmed, and has done so in the past to
protect the country's image as a reliable energy exporter.