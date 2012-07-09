OSLO, July 9 Norway's oil industry association (OLF) said the government seemed likely not to intervene and stop a lockout on the Norwegian continental shelf before the midnight (2200 GMT)deadline on Monday.

"We are starting to realise that the government will not be intervening," Eli Ane Nedreskaar, a spokeswoman for the OLF, told Reuters.

Baard Glad Pedersen, spokesman for Norway's biggest offshore operator Statoil, said the firm also expected the lockout to be carried out.

"We expect the lockout to stay in place and we are preparing to start shutting down production after the midnight," he told Reuters. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)