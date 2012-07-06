UPDATE 5-Oil dips on concern over rising U.S. output, OPEC tensions
OSLO, July 6 Norway's oil industry and labour unions have agreed to meet on Saturday and make another attempt at reaching a wage deal and ending a strike which has caused a drop in crude and gas output, the labour minister said on Friday.
The parties will meet on Saturday with a state mediator, the minister said.
"I made it very clear to them that this is their responsibility and they have to resolve it themselves," Labour Minister Hanne Bjurstroem told Reuters after meeting with the parties in dispute.
Norway's government had summoned striking offshore workers and their employers to a meeting on Friday as a pending lockout by the oil industry threatens to cut off oil and gas exports from western Europe's top producer.
