OSLO Good fortune and having children just seem to go together for Norwegian mother Hege Jeanette Oksnes.

Each time the 29-year old petrol station attendant from tiny Austevoll island off Norway's west coast gives birth, someone in her family wins the national lottery.

"This is completely insane... we don't even play the lottery that often," Oksnes said only days after the family collected 12.2 million crowns with their third lottery win in six years.

Oksnes, who serves hot dogs at a petrol station, gave birth to her first child in 2006 just one day after her father Leif won 4.2 million crowns on the national lottery.

Three years later, Oksnes herself won, claiming 8.2 million crowns one day before giving birth to her second child.

To complete the hat-trick, Oksnes' 18-year-old brother Tord won the very same lottery this weekend, just months after she gave birth to her third child.

After three children though, it may be time to call it quits.

"My husband thinks we have enough money now," she said.

Oksnes bought new cars with her winnings and did a bit of travelling, but has put most of the money in the bank, hoping to find a dream property to build a new house.

