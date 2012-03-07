OSLO, March 7 Statistics Norway (SSB) issued the following economic indicator on Wednesday: TOTAL INDUSTRY PRODUCTION (seasonally adjusted percentage change) Jan vs Dec Jan-12 vs Jan-11 Total output 4.5 3.0 Oil and gas 3.0 -2.0 Manufacturing 1.1 1.7 Electricity supply 18.0 35.6 NOTE: A Reuters poll of five analysts found a median forecast for a 0.5 percent month-on-month output rise in January. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)