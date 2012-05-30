OSLO May 30 Statoil's power plant at
the Mongstad oil refinery in western Norway will be stopped for
maintenance on June 14-17, the company told the Nordic power
bourse on Wednesday.
Statoil would not comment on how this would impact the
Mongstad refinery, which comprises of a refinery, an NGL
fractionation plant and a crude oil terminal.
The refinery is the largest in Norway and has an annual
capacity of 10 million tonnes of crude oil, or about 200,000
barrels per day.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Alison Birrane)