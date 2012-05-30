OSLO May 30 Statoil's power plant at the Mongstad oil refinery in western Norway will be stopped for maintenance on June 14-17, the company told the Nordic power bourse on Wednesday.

Statoil would not comment on how this would impact the Mongstad refinery, which comprises of a refinery, an NGL fractionation plant and a crude oil terminal.

The refinery is the largest in Norway and has an annual capacity of 10 million tonnes of crude oil, or about 200,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Alison Birrane)