OSLO Dec 17 Norway's government asked the
financial regulator to require banks to hold significantly more
capital against mortgage lending, the Finance Ministry said on
Monday.
A ministry statement said it wanted the Financial
Supervisory Authority to draw up plans for a risk-weight for
residential mortgages at around 35 percent, well above the
prevailing levels in the 10-15 percent range and the 15 percent
proposed in neighbouring Sweden.
The ministry's call is also in line with the central bank's
proposal that discussions about the new risk-weights should
start in the 35-40 percent range.
For DNB, Norway's biggest bank, central bank data show a
mortgage risk weight at 12.8 percent at the end of last year.
Current regulations regard mortgage lending as less risky,
so banks are required to hold smaller buffers on home loans than
on corporate loans.
As a result, Norwegian banks have shifted toward mortgages,
allowing them to boost their liquidity levels even if they did
not actually hold more capital.
Norwegian house prices have risen sharply in recent years as
the construction sector is unable to keep pace with demand
generated by surging inflation.
High wage growth is also supporting the housing market and
several institutions, including the IMF and the OECD, have
warned that Norway may be developing a housing bubble.
