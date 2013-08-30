OSLO Aug 30 The Norwegian banking regulator
should bring the setting of the benchmark Norwegian interbank
lending rate under government control due to concerns that the
rate could be manipulated, the finance ministry said on Friday.
The decision follows calls for tighter regulation by the
regulator in April after the central bank said some foreign
banks had complained about suspected manipulation of Nibor, the
Norwegian Interbank Offered Rate, which many bonds are linked
to.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Stephen Nisbet)