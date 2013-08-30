* Finance ministry wants Nibor to under government control
* Follows controversy in Norway and Libor scandal in Britain
* Norwegian financial lobby welcomes move
OSLO, Aug 30 The Norwegian banking regulator
should bring the setting of the benchmark Norwegian interbank
lending rate under government control due to concerns that the
rate could be manipulated, the finance ministry said on Friday.
The decision follows calls for tighter regulation by the
regulator in April after the central bank said some foreign
banks had complained about suspected manipulation of Nibor, the
Norwegian Interbank Offered Rate, which many bonds are linked
to.
The central bank has refused to disclose the names of these
lenders. The financial regulator said it had not found evidence
of rate-rigging, but neither could it rule out that rigging
could have happened.
The controversy in Norway comes in the wake of the Libor
scandal in Britain, after some of the world's biggest banks were
embroiled in compensation claims worth billions of dollars
following a rate-rigging scandal over the UK equivalent London
Interbank Offered Rate (Libor).
"The finance ministry has today asked the Financial
Supervisory Authority to draft new rules to bring its benchmark
interest rate under government regulation and supervision," the
ministry said in a statement, adding the draft should be ready
by the end of March next year.
"The Ministry has also asked for a report on what needs
there are for different types of benchmark rates in the
Norwegian market, and what new benchmark interest rates it may
be possible to establish," it said, adding that the report
should be done by the end of May 2014.
The lobby for the Norwegian financial sector welcomed the
moves. "Finance Norway previously advocated for Nibor to be
subject to government control or supervision," the organisation
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Stephen Nisbet)