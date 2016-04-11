(Repeats story published on Friday)
* Low oil prices trigger debt renegotiations, defaults
* Bond investors who bet on oil services sector face losses
* Bond issuances by firms dry up as investors now steer
* Lack of financing, decline of such companies could hit
economy
By Jonathan Saul and Henrik Stolen
LONDON/OSLO, April 8 Norway's
multi-billion-dollar high-yield bond market has become the
latest casualty of the oil industry slump, with looming debt
defaults for firms that operate supply ships and drilling rigs
set to hammer investors who bet on the once-booming business.
Shunned by new investors, bond issuances by companies that
provide services to the global oil industry have dried up. This
has effectively shut down a part of the corporate bond market
that is worth around $10 billion and is a crucial hub for debt
financing for many small and mid-size companies from Norway and
overseas.
"For the moment it is closed for small to mid-cap companies.
It's a wipeout of value," said Paddy Rodgers, chief executive of
oil tanker company Euronav, adding that investors had
been left taking extra risks without any significant improvement
in returns.
Nordic Trustee, the sole organisation that represents the
interests of bondholders in Norway, told Reuters that around 20
companies, mostly oil services firms, were "in an active
process" of restructuring their debt, but declined to name them.
"With a persistently low oil price, a lot of companies are
in trouble," Nordic Trustee Chief Executive Ragnar Sjoner said.
"There has been an increasing number of firms (restructuring
debt) in February and March," he added.
This paralysis of this global hub for debt financing for
many small and mid-size companies could accelerate the decline
of the oil services industry, even should crude prices stage a
sustained recovery. This could lead to further job losses in the
Norwegian oil sector, which has shed thousands in recent months.
This would put more pressure on Norway, where the overall
oil sector accounts for about a fifth of the stagnating economy
and the jobless rate has risen to its highest level in 11 years,
especially in the oil capital Stavanger and its environs on the
west coast.
"The Norwegian economy is more geared to oil production and
offshore activities per se and therefore relative to many other
economies, they will be suffering greater simply because it is a
bigger proportion of their economic GDP," said James Kidwell,
chief executive of shipping group Braemar.
Several firms that provide services to the global oil
industry, including BW Offshore, Seadrill,
Viking Supply Ships and Songa Offshore
have warned in recent weeks that they were experiencing tougher
financing conditions and were seeking support from investors.
"If you are a Norwegian company, with a couple of
exceptions, there is no market for you outside Scandinavia.
You're not big enough to enter the U.S. bond market or the euro
bond market," said Thomas Eitzen, credit strategist with Swedish
bank SEB in Norway. "The prices of a lot of bonds have been
discounted."
DECADE BOOM
Oil services firms expanded rapidly during a decade-long oil
boom, fuelled by billions of dollars in high-yield bonds bought
by investors chasing high returns in an era of falling yields.
But they have been hard hit by a 65-percent plunge in oil
prices since mid-2014. Energy companies slashed investments,
hiring fewer drilling rigs, supply vessels, seismic ships and
other equipment used in the search for oil and gas.
Norwegian oil services firms' turnover is expected to fall
to 86 billion crowns ($10.3 billion) in 2016, from around 103
billion crowns in 2014 after 13 years of growth, according to
the Norwegian Shipowners' Association.
This has taken its toll on the ability of such firms to
service their debts and raise fresh finance, according to Nordic
Trustee. A number of bonds are maturing and coming up for
renewal this year, but the problems could extend further out.
"There are many firms which are not in default, but see that
they won't be able to meet their maturities in 2018 and 2019,"
said Nordic Trustee CEO Sjoner.
By the end of 2015, the value of high-yield bonds
outstanding amounted to 218 billion crowns, up from just 15
billion in 2003, data from Norway's DNB Markets and financial
data service Stamdata showed.
About 40 percent had been sold by oil services firms, by far
the single-biggest group, DNB Markets said. But so far in 2016,
there have been no new high-yield bond issues.
Harkand, which provides vessels and services to help oil
companies handle subsea installations at offshore fields, became
one of the first companies to declare a default on a bond last
month, according to a regulatory filing with the Oslo bourse.
"The company continues to discuss with the bond trustee (on
behalf of bondholders) a consensual solution that would render
the company and its subsidiaries solvent," Harkand said in the
statement.
"The bond trustee has for now not declared the bonds to be
due for immediate payment."
Harkand did not respond to a request for comment. U.S.
investment firm Oaktree Capital Management, which
Harkand describes as its key shareholder, declined to comment.
An early victim was seismic firm Dolphin, which maps out oil
and gas deposits for oil companies. It filed for bankruptcy in
December after it was unable to renegotiate its long-term $250
million debt.
"In general, I would say ... the bond structure or capital
raising through bonds is up for renewal and for the time being
it is challenging," Bjorn Erik Naess, chief financial officer
with Norway's biggest bank DNB, told Reuters. "In the
offshore sector, that is where I see the challenges."
COVENANTS
Companies experiencing difficulties include BW Offshore, an
owner of floating oil production vessels, which said last week
in its annual report that it was unable to tap the bond market
for cash and could see liquidity reserves fall to a level
breaching its debt covenants in 2016.
BW Offshore did not reply to a request for further comment
on Friday.
Separately, rig firm Seadrill, once the world's largest
offshore driller by market value, said in February it would
present a refinancing plan in the second quarter of this year to
address its $10 billion bank and bond debt.
The 2017 bonds of Seadrill, whose top shareholder is
shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, trade below 50 percent of par
value.
Its CEO told Reuters on March 7 that Seadrill had a good
dialogue with its banks and repeated the plan would be presented
in the second quarter. The company did not reply to a request
for further comment on Friday.
Viking Supply Ships and Songa Offshore both issued
statements in late March requesting meetings with bondholders.
Viking Supply Ships said the decline in oil prices had led
to a reduction in demand for its services, which had resulted in
its liquidity position being "strained".
"In the current market, the earnings potential does not
match the financing obligations," it said.
The company declined further comment when contacted by
Reuters.
Songa Offshore has said it is seeking to get bondholder
backing for a refinancing package of its bonds.
When contacted by Reuters, it said: "We have done the
restructuring to avoid the risk of a default." On Thursday the
firm completed a $125 million convertible bond at 2 percent
interest.
A report published last month by Norway's central bank said
the debt-servicing capacity of oil services companies listed on
the Oslo Stock Exchange had "declined markedly" of late and was
at its lowest since the early 2000s.
Although the crisis is serious, there is no systemic risk
for Norway, the governor of the central bank told Reuters.
According to a survey published last month by the central bank,
the Norwegian oil services industry is increasingly confident it
can replace lost business with work outside the oil sector.
"There are of course some companies that struggle,
particularly within oil services," said central bank governor
Oeystein Olsen. "But altogether, we don't see any big worries
right now."
($1 = 8.3244 Norwegian crowns)
(Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Robert Smith in
London and Camilla Knudsen in Oslo; Writing by Jonathan Saul in
London and Gwladys Fouche in Oslo; Editing by Pravin Char)