OSLO Nov 4 Oil services firm Technip's
Norway manager, Odd Stroemsnes, sees increased tender
activity in the Norwegian offshore sector next year and in 2018,
he told Reuters on Friday:
* He said there are typically 2-3 years execution on the
projects that will be tendered in 2017 and 2018
* "So it looks like the activity will increase in 2019 and
2020," Stroemsnes said in an interview
* "In the coming years there will hopefully be more
tendering activity... but the vessels, the factories etc will
have less to do next year as well"
* Earlier on Friday, Statoil awarded Trestakk
contracts to FMC Technologies and Technip who will
jointly deliver an EPCI contract (engineering, procurement,
construction and installation) for the Trestakk field
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)