OSLO, June 25 Norwegian offshore oil rig workers signed a new wage deal on Thursday, avoiding a strike that could have cut energy production, labour unions said.

Some 574 rig workers, including 189 employees on Repsol's Varg and BG's Knarr oil fields, had threatened to strike if talks, which begun early on Wednesday, failed. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)