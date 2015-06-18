(Adds plans for strike by two more unions)
OSLO, June 18 Some 574 Norwegian rig workers
could go on strike from next Thursday, potentially reducing oil
production, unless a wage settlement is reached during talks
with a state appointed mediator, three labour unions said on
Thursday.
Some 101 workers on the Petrojarl Varg oil production
vessel, which operates on behalf of Repsol, and 88
people on the Petrojarl Knarr, producing oil for BG, will
go on strike if the talks fail, the Safe union said in a
statement.
Both vessels are owned by Teekay Corporation's
Norwegian unit Teekay Petrojarl. Varg produced 6,000 barrels of
oil per day in March, while the newly started Knarr is expected
to gradually ramp up to 63,000 barrels per day.
In the event of a strike, the Safe members will be joined by
379 workers from the Industri Energi (IE) union, while the
smaller DSO union said six of its members would also strike.
The IE and DSO workers are all based on four drilling rigs
owned by Odfjell Drilling, Stena Drilling, China
Oilfield Services and A.P. Moeller Maersk's
.
Negotiations between the unions and the Norwegian
Shipowners' Association (NSA), representing the employers, are
scheduled for June 24.
If there is a protracted conflict, a strike could ultimately
escalate to around 4,900 workers, the unions have said
previously, most of whom work on exploration rigs and related
facilities.
Norway produces almost 2 million barrels of oil, condensate
and natural gas liquids per day and is also a large producer of
natural gas.
