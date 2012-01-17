* 42 oil firms awarded license stakes or operatorships

* Small, medium oil firms get bulk of licenses

* Modest participation by the super majors

* Giant N.Sea oil discovery renamed Johan Sverdrup

By Victoria Klesty and Henrik Stolen

SANDEFJORD, Norway, Jan 17 Some 60 blocks or partial blocks were distributed in Norway's latest licensing round for mature offshore areas, where a giant oil discovery was made in 2011, as Norway aims to boost its declining oil output with more exploration.

Norway, the world's eighth-largest oil exporter despite declining oil output, has seen its oil prospects rejuvenated recently with several discoveries, including a giant one called Aldous/Avaldsnes in a well-explored area of the North Sea.

The country's oil ministry will offer participation in production licenses to 42 oil companies, 27 of which will get operatorships, it said on Tuesday, including several in the geological formation where Aldous/Avaldsnes was found.

Sixty-two blocks or partial blocks were originally put on offer, with 56 in the Norwegian Sea and six in the North Sea, the oil and energy ministry previously said. Fifty licenses were awarded last year.

Most of the awards went to small and medium oil firms, such as Germany's Wintershall, Britain's BG or France's GDF Suez, which Norwegian authorities have sought to attract in recent years to boost the diversity of players and increase exploration activity.

The biggest oil firms to get operatorships in licenses are France's Total with five and Norway's Statoil with eight - the latter getting the most operatorships, ahead of Total and Sweden's Lundin with four.

Participation by the biggest oil majors was modest. ExxonMobil was offered two license stakes, ConocoPhillips one and Royal Dutch Shell one.

"(This round) is the most extensive licensing round ever undertaken on the Norwegian continental shelf, in terms of both the number of companies and the number of production licenses awarded," oil minister Ola Borten Moe said in a statement.

Oil companies, including Statoil, Det norske and Lundin, appeared broadly pleased with the awards, with Statoil getting several licenses in the area where it made its giant oil discovery together with Lundin.

The oil ministry renamed that discovery, whose full name is Aldous Major South/Avaldsnes, on Tuesday 'Johan Sverdrup' after a 19th-century Norwegian prime minister to reflect that "the Norwegian petroleum adventure is the property of all Norwegians".

Aldous Major South was originally named by a Statoil geologist who was a fan of the British writer Aldous Huxley, best known for his book Brave New World. Avaldsnes is a port in western Norway.