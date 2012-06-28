OSLO, June 28 Norwegian oil production has fallen further due to a strike, with cuts now amounting to 290,000 barrels per day versus 240,000 bpd earlier this week, a top union official said.

"According to our estimates, we are affecting 290,000 bpd. It is quite hard," said Leif Sande, leader of Industri Energi labor union, which represents more than half out of 7,000 offshore workers in Norway.