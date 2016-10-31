(fixes typo in headline)
BODOE, Norway Oct 31 Oil firms are expected to
submit up to 15 development plans for oil and gas fields off
Norway over the next two years, the head of the Norwegian
Petroleum Directorate told Reuters on Monday.
Oil firms worldwide have been slashing investments, jobs and
projects to cope with a 57-percent drop in the price of crude
since mid-2014.
In Norway, it has meant oil firms have delayed the
development of new oil and gas fields, with this year just three
developments plans so far submitted to authorities for approval.
But the situation may pick up next year.
"We are expecting two more development plans this year and
there will probably be 10-15 development plans over the next two
years," Bente Nyland, who heads the state agency managing the
country's oil and gas resources, said in an intervew on the
margins of an oil conference.
Among them are major fields developments, such as the second
phase of Statoil's Johan Sverdrup field in the North
Sea, Johan Castberg in the Arctic and the extension of the
production life of the Snorre field.
"Then it is a lot of smaller fields," said Nyland.
"Capital drain remains the biggest challenge for oil
companies and that has not gone away. But the companies are
working hard to get a grip on costs ... It is a nuanced picture.
Some companies are doing OK but others are still struggling."
Nyland told Reuters in an August interview the Norwegian oil
industry was showing signs of recovery.
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Gwladys Fouche,
editing by Terje Solsvik)