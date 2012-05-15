OSLO May 15 Norway expect its oil and gas output to remain broadly unchanged at around 220 million standard cubic meters in 2012 and over the next "few years", the finance ministry said in its update budget on Tuesday.

It said investments in Norway's vast offshore sector would rise by around 15 percent to 171 billion crowns ($28.84 billion)this year, faster than its projection for 11 percent growth seen in October.

The government also predicted an oil price of 625 crowns per barrel in 2013, when calculated in 2012 crowns, a decline from 650 crowns estimated for 2012.

Non-OPEC Norway is the world's No. 8 oil exporter and western Europe's biggest gas exporter.

Its oil production has been declining as North Sea oilfields mature, but its output of natural gas has been on the rise in recent years. ($1 = 5.9286 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)