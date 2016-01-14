MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
STAVANGER, Norway Jan 14 Norwegian oil and gas investments will fall further in 2016 and in the coming years following a 16-percent drop in 2015, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Thursday.
The NPD now sees investments excluding exploration falling to 135 billion crowns ($15.31 billion) in 2016 from close to 150 billion in 2015. It predicted a moderate rebound in investments from 2019 onwards.
($1 = 8.8169 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.