OSLO Aug 25 Oil companies have cut their
expectations for investments in Norway in recent months, fresh
data showed on Tuesday, and economists said they are likely to
continue scaling back ambitions as the price of crude continues
to fall.
Investments in the continental shelf, a cornerstone of the
Norwegian economy, will probably be around 20 percent lower in
2016 than they were in 2014, according to a survey of energy
firms conducted by Statistics Norway (SSB).
"The decrease (in 2016 projections) is mainly due to lower
estimates for exploration," SSB said.
But the downwards revision from estimates made three months
earlier was still smaller than many analysts had anticipated,
leading to a short-lived rally for the Norwegian crown currency
against the euro and dollar.
Oil firms, including state controlled Statoil, have
announced cost cuts, causing layoffs in the tens of thousands
among energy producers and their suppliers, sending Norwegian
unemployment to a 10-year high of 4.3 percent.
Economists said the cutbacks were likely to continue for
several years.
"The oil companies have said that investments for 2015 and
2016 are more or less locked in. That means that if the oil
price stays low, there is a significant downside risk to
investments in 2017," Handelsbanken Chief Economist Kari
Due-Andresen said.
Overall investments next year were seen at 181.2 billion
Norwegian crowns ($22.25 billion), against 184.9 billion
predicted in June and well below the all-time high of 227.3
billion reached in 2014.
"The numbers don't seem to be that bad, but they are
probably not realistic. We expect sharp downward adjustments
going forward, but maybe not until the survey in February," DNB
Markets economist Kyrre Aamdal said.
He said he still expected the Norwegian central bank to cut
interest rates in November to help counter a slowdown in the
economy, while Handelsbanken's Due-Andresen predicted a rate
reduction would come as early as next month.
The SSB survey showed oil firms were making particularly
deep cuts in their purchase of services such as engineering
that could be scaled back to achieve quick savings, dropping
from a record 39.8 billion crowns in 2013 to just 22.5 billion
in this year and a forecast 15.4 billion in 2016.
"The sharp fall within services therefore contributes to
explaining the challenges now faced by Norwegian suppliers to
the oil industry," SSB said.
The preliminary oil investment figures, compiled from energy
firms by SSB, are revised every quarter with the next release
scheduled for Nov 24.
For 2015, investment plans inched higher compared to
estimates published in June, rising to 193.0 billion crowns from
190.1 billion.
The Norwegian crown rallied to 9.37 against the euro
following the publication of the numbers from 9.45 ahead of the
release, but later fell back to trade at 9.44 by 1011 GMT.
($1 = 8.1452 Norwegian crowns)
