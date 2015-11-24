(Repeats to additional subscribers, no changes in text)
OSLO Nov 24 Norway's oil and gas investments, a
cornerstone of the country's economy, are set to fall more than
previously predicted next year, due to a sharp decline in
exploration spending, data from Statistics Norway (SSB) showed
on Tuesday
Oil and gas firms have slashed spending repeatedly in their
struggle to cope with the 60 percent drop in oil prices
since June last year.
The fresh oil survey was broadly in line with the central
bank's forecast and would have a limited impact on its rate
decision at a December 17 meeting, economists said.
"We will probably slightly cut our forecast but it's not
enough to trigger a rate cut in December," Danske Bank Chief
Economist Frank Jullum said.
Economists at SEB and DNB maintained their expectations for
a rate cut at the December meeting, while Nordea and
Handelsbanken predicted the central bank's key policy rate would
remain unchanged at the current record low of 0.75 percent.
More crucial data will come soon, with unemployment and
retail sales due out later this week and the regional network
survey, the central bank's primary business sentiment gauge, on
Friday of next week.
Overall 2016 oil industry investments are now seen falling
11 percent on the year to 171 billion Norwegian crowns ($19.77
billion), against 181.2 billion seen in August and 24.7 percent
below the 2014 all-time high of 227.3 billion.
The 2016 exploration estimate dropped by 35 percent to 21.5
billion crowns from a previous estimate of 33.3 million crowns.
"Due to low oil prices and operator' processes to cut rig
costs, the number of active rigs on the Norwegian Shelf is
expected to decrease in 2016. The decrease in the exploration
estimate for 2016 should be viewed against this background," SSB
said.
Norwegian oil major Statoil said on Monday it
expected less exploration next year.
This year's overall investments were seen at 192.8 billion
crowns in line with an August estimate of 193 billion.
Norges Bank currently estimates a drop in petroleum
investment of 12.5 percent this year compared to last year and a
further drop of 10 percent next year.
Earlier on Tuesday Norway's consumer confidence fell to its
lowest level in 23 years in the fourth quarter as the drop in
crude oil prices continued to hit western Europe's top energy
producer, financial lobby group FNO said..
Norway's vast offshore sector generates a fifth of the
country's GDP. The preliminary figures, compiled from oil firms
by Statistics Norway, are revised every quarter.
($1 = 8.6486 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Ole Petter Skonnord, editing
by William Hardy)