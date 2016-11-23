OSLO Nov 23 Norway's oil companies have lowered
their 2017 investment plans, a Statistics Norway survey showed
on Wednesday, raising the chances of a central bank interest
rate cut in the coming months.
Norway's biggest industry has curbed spending in the wake of
a more than 50 percent fall in oil prices over the last two
years, bringing the economy to a near standstill.
The country's oil companies plan to invest 146.6 billion
crowns ($17.21 billion) next year, the survey showed, down from
150.5 billion crowns when surveyed in August by Statistics
Norway.
"The decline is mainly due to lower estimates for
exploration and shutdown and removal (of platforms). Exploration
wells and removal projects originally planned for 2017 are now
postponed," Statistics Norway said in a statement.
Plans now point to a 10 percent cut versus 2016, economists
at Handelsbanken said, much deeper than the approximately 4
percent cut expected by the Norwegian central bank.
"This suggests that the offshore oil sector will continue to
drag down Norway's industrial sector and economic activity next
year, by maybe more than we thought," Handelsbanken Chief
Economist Kari Due-Andresen said.
The oil sector accounts for 20 percent of the Nordic
country's economy.
Due-Andresen expects the central bank to leave its key
policy rate unchanged at 0.50 percent on Dec. 15 but she said
the bank could cut its rate path, or outlook.
Norges Bank has said since September that it expects the key
policy rate to stay at 0.50 percent "in the period ahead".
Kyrre Aamdal an economist at DNB Markets, agreed that the
central bank would likely leave the rate untouched as it worries
about overheating in the housing market.
However, "the downside risk is high and has increased after
the oil investment numbers," Aamdal said.
The crown had weakened to 9.0700 against the euro
by 0755 GMT from 9.0501 just ahead of the data.
($1 = 8.5179 Norwegian crowns)
