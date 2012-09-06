OSLO, Sept 6 Oil and gas firms are expected to
invest a record 204 billion Norwegian crowns ($35.09 billion)
next year, Statistics Norway said on Thursday, raising its
previous estimate for 194.3 billion crowns.
The agency generally releases lower estimates for periods
further out and then raises them as investment plans are firmed.
Its initial 2012 forecast, published over a year ago, was
for 143.2 million crowns, well below the 184.9 billion estimate
on Thursday.
NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS INVESTMENTS
(billions of Norwegian crowns)
2012 2012 2013 2013
Sept June Sept June
TOTAL 184.9 186.7 204.0 194.3
Exploration and concept studies 29.2 29.9 40.7 35.4
Field devt and fields on stream 150.7 151.7 159.0 154.6
Onshore activities 4.7 4.6 3.9 3.9
Pipeline transport 0.4 0.4 0.5 0.5
($1 = 5.8141 Norwegian krones)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)