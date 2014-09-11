(Adds detail)
OSLO, Sept 11 Norway received applications from
47 energy firms, including most majors operating in the country,
for oil and gas licences in mature areas, offering a boost for
the sector which struggled with poor exploration results this
year, the oil ministry said.
Norway each year hands out licences in areas already opened
for exploration, hoping to attract energy firms back to blocks
passed over in previous rounds or already abandoned.
The licensing rounds have attracted a plethora of smaller
explorers and also yielded major finds, including parts of
Norwegian company Statoil's Johan Sverdrup field, which
holds up to 2.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent.
Energy firms are returning to areas they once passed over as
seismic technology improves, or the size of finds in other areas
decreases. Norway also offers a 78 percent rebate on exploration
costs, make it relatively cheap to drill, attracting smaller
explorers.
Applicants in the 2014 round include Statoil, Shell
, Centrica, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil
, E.ON and GDF. Awards are expected
in January, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
A year earlier, Norway attracted applications from 50
companies.
Spending in Norway's oil sector is expected to hit a record
high $33 billion this year. However, Statistics Norway recently
forecast a drop of 7.5 percent next year, as energy firms delay
or cancel projects to cut costs and save cash.
Notable exploration failures, particularly in the Arctic
Barents Sea, could also curb the appetite for exploration,
analysts said.
New licences in frontier areas will not be awarded until
2016 as the government needs more time to prepare to give out
blocks in an Arctic zone bordering Russia.
