OSLO Dec 4 Norway's 22nd licencing round for
oil and gas exploration in its frontier areas attracted
applications from 36 companies, the Ministry of Petroleum and
Energy said on Wednesday.
Norway offered 86 blocks in the licensing round, of which 72
are in the Arctic, a record number for the region, and 14 in the
the Norwegian Sea.
Among the applicants were Statoil, BP,
ConocoPhilips, Royal Dutch Shell and Total
, as well as Russia's Lukoil.
ExxonMobil did not apply for licences.
The Barents has not been overly popular with energy firms in
the past as it lacks a developed infrastructure but some major
discoveries, including Statoil's Skrugard and Havis finds, have
sharply increased appetite.
The area now needs a critical mass of finds, particularly
for natural gas, to make large scale development more cost
effective.
Oil can be transported easily by tankers but most
discoveries also contain gas and a 1,000 kilometre subsea
pipeline to connect into the existing infrastructure could costs
25 billion crowns ($4.44 billion), pipeline operator Gassco
estimated earlier.
The government has already ruled out financial backing for
the project, saying it must be an industry funded, commercially
viable solution.