* Aims to keep oil and gas output steady "for decades"
* More questions must be answered before pipeline is built
* Arctic waters key plank in Norway's development plans
OSLO, Jan 19 A $4.2 billion pipeline into
Norway's Arctic to bring natural gas to European markets must be
a funded by the private sector and the government does not
intend to take a financial role, the oil minister said on
Thursday.
The commercial viability of the proposed 1,000 km pipeline,
which could cost about 25 billion crowns ($4.2 billion)
according to pipeline operator Gassco, also needs more thought
before any decision can be made, Minister of Petroleum and
Energy Ola Borten Moe told reporters.
"This region will be the next oil and gas province in
Norway... hopefully there is a lot more to be discovered there,"
Borten Moe said.
These future discoveries are a key plank in Norway's plan to
keep the combined oil and gas output broadly steady "for decades
to come", Borten Moe added.
"But it is not the government that is going to spend money
on this infrastructure project, it is private investors," he
said.
Earlier this week Gassco said a pipeline from the Barents
Sea, where several major discoveries were made over the past
year, could be in service in 2020 and should have a relatively
large capacity to accommodate new volumes.
Before the pipeline plan can go ahead, questions regarding
commercial viability have to be answered and investors must also
examine whether a pipeline is a better option than liquefied
natural gas (LNG), Borten Moe said.
"We have to find the resources first, there's no sense in
debating the strategy before (that)," Borten Moe added.
Finding oil in the western Barents Sea had proved difficult
and only a handful of exploration wells have been hits over the
past 30 years.
But the recent discoveries there and a treaty with Russia
that opens part of the central Barents Sea have encouraged oil
companies such as Statoil to explore in the region.
Statoil now transports gas by ship from its Snoehvit field
in the Barents after turning it into liquid form, a technology
that allows it to sell gas to the highest bidder worldwide.
When state-owned Gassco began its study last summer, Foreign
Minister Jonas Gahr Store said a Barents pipeline would
"strengthen the Norwegian footprint in Europe and prolong our
leadership as a predictable supplier of gas."
($1 = 6.0031 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Anthony Barker)