* Would like to see oil back above $100/barrel
* Some firms will not experience soft landing
* Arctic exploration disappointing this year
By Balazs Koranyi
TRONDHEIM, Norway, Sept 30 Norway is concerned
about a drop in energy investment levels and would like oil
prices to rise back above $100 per barrel, but still sees
activity levels high by historical standards next year, the
energy minister told Reuters on Tuesday.
Exploration in Norway's Arctic was disappointing this year,
despite record high drilling activity, and a key worry for the
sector is if service companies permanently remove capacity, as
they did in the 1990s, becoming unable to meet increased demand
once oil prices rise again, Tord Lien said.
"We like to see oil prices above $100 and we like to see
them stable," Lien said on the sidelines of a conference. "But
we also see a technical floor under oil prices ... at around or
above $80.
"I'm not expecting it to go in that direction, but there's
never been a technical floor in the oil market before," Lien
said. "Earlier the floor depended on political decisions in
large oil-producing countries."
Brent crude dipped under $96 per barrel last week,
hitting a more than two-year low, raising concerns for oil
companies which are struggling with rising costs, falling
efficiency and demands from shareholders for increased returns
.
Norway, the world's seventh-biggest oil exporter and Western
Europe's top gas supplier, relies on energy tax income to fund
spending and the central bank said on Tuesday it would start
converting foreign currency oil income for the budget as local
currency tax revenue is no longer enough.
"Over the last decade, the oil price has almost tripled from
just above $40 to around $100 per barrel," Helge Lund, chief
executive of Statoil, Norway's biggest energy producer,
said separately.
"But due to escalating investment, increased costs, more
complexity (and) more risk, the return on capital from the
majors has decreased by 30 percent over the same time."
UNSUSTAINABLE LEVEL
Lund said half of Statoil's peers had returns on capital
employed of 10 percent or less, a level considered unsustainably
low, especially given the rising cost of future investment.
Norway expects oil and gas investments to fall around 10
percent and Lien said it will not be a smooth ride for all.
"There is reason to be concerned as projects are being put
on hold," Lien said. "There will have to be some readjustment in
the supplier industry ... and not everybody will experience a
soft landing."
Oil companies are delaying developments or upgrades to
existing fields to save cash and the Norwegian Petroleum
Directorate earlier said it no longer expects any development
plans this year. Meanwhile oil service companies have started to
lay off some staff and reduce capacity.
Lien said a key risk is that service firms, which do
everything from seismic surveying and engineering to field
development, will permanently take out capacity.
"We're not there yet," Lien said. "But in the 1990s, when
oil prices started to rise, the supplier industry didn't have
the capacity to meet demand. I hope they've learned from that."
Lien said exploration results in the Arctic Barents Sea had
been disappointing as mostly relatively small pockets of gas had
been found, but he was optimistic about the eastern Barents, an
offshore zone bordering Russia, where licences will be awarded
for the first time in 2016.
Sanctions against Russia will have minimal impact on
Norway's oil industry in the short term, but if sanctions prove
longer lasting, some service companies will face falling demand,
Lien added.
(Editing by David Holmes)