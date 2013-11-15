OSLO, Nov 15 Norway's oil and gas output missed forecasts by a wide margin in October as a long list of fields suffered outages, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday. Oil production rose from a dip in September but missed forecasts by 9 percent as 14, an unusually large number of fields, were down at least part of the month for planned or unexpected work, the NPD said in a statement. Norway is the world's eighth biggest oil exporter and Western Europe's top gas supplier, accounting for about a fifth of the European Union's gas demand. Oil production totalled 1.40 million barrels a day in October, up from 1.31 million in September but fields like Statoil's Njord, Norne, Draugen, Fram, Heidrun, Kristin, and Royal Dutch Shell's Draugen all suffered outages, among others. Gas sales, at 9.4 billion cubic metres for the month were up sharply from 7.8 billion in September but fell 9 percent short of the target, the NPD added. For the first 10 months of the year, oil production is down about 6 percent from a year earlier, in line with the NDP's target. Production is seen hitting a 25-year-low this year as fields in the North Sea mature and new projects still needs several years to start up. However, gas output, which has soared over the past several years, is 4 percent above the target for the first ten months. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by William Hardy)