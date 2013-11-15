OSLO, Nov 15 Norway's oil and gas output missed
forecasts by a wide margin in October as a long list of fields
suffered outages, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on
Friday.
Oil production rose from a dip in September but missed
forecasts by 9 percent as 14, an unusually large number of
fields, were down at least part of the month for planned or
unexpected work, the NPD said in a statement.
Norway is the world's eighth biggest oil exporter and
Western Europe's top gas supplier, accounting for about a fifth
of the European Union's gas demand.
Oil production totalled 1.40 million barrels a day in
October, up from 1.31 million in September but fields like
Statoil's Njord, Norne, Draugen, Fram, Heidrun,
Kristin, and Royal Dutch Shell's Draugen all suffered
outages, among others.
Gas sales, at 9.4 billion cubic metres for the month were up
sharply from 7.8 billion in September but fell 9 percent short
of the target, the NPD added.
For the first 10 months of the year, oil production is down
about 6 percent from a year earlier, in line with the NDP's
target. Production is seen hitting a 25-year-low this year as
fields in the North Sea mature and new projects still needs
several years to start up.
However, gas output, which has soared over the past several
years, is 4 percent above the target for the first ten months.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by William Hardy)