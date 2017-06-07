OSLO, June 7 Norwegian oil services firms have
reached a wage deal with two trade unions, the companies and the
unions said on Wednesday, in a year when these unions are not
allowed to go on strike.
The deal was made with the two largest unions, Industri
Energi and Safe, which agreed a pay rise of 7,166 crowns
($846.78) and of 1 crown per hour on night shifts, with effect
from June 1.
A number of oil services firms operate off Norway, including
Solstad, Farstad and Havila,
serving oil companies such as Statoil, Eni and
Lundin Petroleum.
In separate talks, the Lederne union representing 150
workers in the oil sector did not reach a deal with oil
companies and talks will now go to a state-appointed mediator.
Lederne has the right to strike this year and if they don't
agree it could potentially hit Norwegian oil production from
midnight on Friday.
($1 = 8.4626 Norwegian crowns)
