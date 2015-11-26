* Investors see value in Norwegian oil fields
* Many assets available thanks to tumbling oil prices
* Buyers stand to benefit if oil prices rebound
By Stine Jacobsen and Gwladys Fouche
STAVANGER/OSLO, Norway, Nov 26 Private equity
investors are buying up assets in Norway's crisis-hit oil
sector, betting on a recovery in crude prices and cutting deals
with energy firms whose focus is elsewhere and are happy to
generate some cash.
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman and Sam Laidlaw, former
chief executive of British utility Centrica, are among
those taking or seeking stakes in existing fields in the seas
off the coast of Norway.
Their interest is a boon for oil firms slipping into the red
after years of large profits as the slump in oil prices shows no
immediate sign of ending.
"For the market that means that you bring in additional
capital, which is good in today's environment," said Martin
Borthne, head of operations and projects for Total Norway.
French parent company Total last month sold a stake in
a Norwegian field.
Oil firms have cut spending, axed thousands of jobs and
scrapped projects as they look to protect dividend payments to
shareholders.
The price of Brent crude has fallen by around 60
percent since June 2014 and some energy companies see scope to
trim assets.
"When the oil price drops everyone try to assess whether the
fall is temporary and the sellers remain cautious. When the oil
price has fallen and stabilised ... we see more transactions,"
said Erik Holm Reiso, a partner at Oslo-based oil consultancy
Rystad Energy.
Private equity investors are prepared to take on the risk of
investing at this point, with a view to getting their rewards if
oil prices do recover over the next few years.
"It's quite natural that they enter in a low-price
environment and are willing to take the risk on increased oil
price going forward," Karl Johnny Hersvik, head of the Det
norske oil firm, told Reuters.
The International Energy Agency says oil prices could return
to a range around $80 by 2020, but oil prices are hard to
predict and estimates vary widely.
BUYERS AND SELLERS
Fridman's LetterOne bought the Norwegian oil assets of
Germany's E.ON for $1.6 billion last month. Total
sold a 15-percent stake in its Gina Krog oilfield for 1.4
billion crowns ($162 million) to a unit of private equity-backed
Sequa Petroleum in October.
In the case of Total, "the deal demonstrates (its) desperate
need for reducing capex and protecting its dividend," said
Swedbank analyst Teodor Sveen-Nilsen in a note to clients. "The
adjusted deal value ... (was) sensationally low."
For the buyers, Norway currently offers better exploration
opportunities than its North Sea sister, Britain.
Some of these private equity-backed companies are focused on
making oil and gas discoveries to sell on, or more broadly
building up a business on which they can later cash in.
"In the UK, more has been drilled, so it is more difficult
to find good and big enough prospects that could be profitable
to drill. In Norway there is also more acreage," said Reiso at
Rystad Energy.
Some of the sellers are firms such as utilities whose core
business is not oil exploration. Others are oil companies which
are focusing their exploration efforts in places including the
Gulf of Mexico or the Gulf of Guinea, where the chances of
hitting billion-barrel discoveries is deemed higher than in
Norway.
INVESTORS PREPARE
More private equity funds are preparing to step into the
breach.
Energy-focused investment firm Riverstone Holdings and
Global Natural Resource Investments, formerly Barclays Bank's
energy private equity investment arm, have put in $200
million each to set up Origo Exploration, focused on exploring
for oil. It has the financial backing of Temasek, Singapore's
sovereign wealth fund.
And Laidlaw, who has $5 billion to play with via his Neptune
Oil and Gas private equity vehicle, has said he is eyeing the
North Sea for acquisitions. He has the support of leading
investors Carlyle Group and CVC Partners.
Smaller Norwegian investors are also getting involved.
HitecVision, which has made big profits developing oil
companies and then selling them to international oil firms, is
branching out by buying large stakes in listed energy industry
supply businesses.
OKEA, with 1.1 billion crowns in capital, was set up in May
by the country's former oil minister and a former head of Det
norske oil firm, to develop fields that more
established companies deem uneconomical.
"We have bought a lot of fishing equipment, but we have not
yet caught any fish. During 2016, we must have a concrete
project," OKEA partner Erik Haugane, himself previously at Det
norske, told Reuters.
($1 = 8.6128 Norwegian crowns)
(Editing by David Goodman and Keith Weir)