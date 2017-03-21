(Corrects headline and text to show estimate was cut on Feb. 7,
not on Tuesday)
OSLO, March 21 Statoil confirmed on
Tuesday its cost estimate for developing Norway's Johan Sverdrup
oilfield, the largest North Sea discovery in decades, and
announced contract awards for the second and final construction
phase.
The overall field development investment is now seen at 137
billion-152 billion Norwegian crowns ($16.2 billion-$18
billion), in line with a Feb. 7 forecast and down from a
previous range of 140 billion to 170 billion seen in August.
At an earlier stage Statoil had said it could cost up to 220
billion crowns to develop the field, which is expected to have
peak production of 660,000 barrels of oil per day.
Germany's Siemens and Norwegian engineering firms
Kvaerner and Aker Solutions won contracts
for the second phase on Tuesday, although a formal investment
decision will not be made until the second half of 2018, Statoil
said.
Statoil's partners in the field are Lundin Petroleum
, A.P. Moeller-Maersk and Aker BP
.
($1 = 8.4429 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Stine Jacobsen, editing by
Gwladys Fouche)