UPDATE 2-Swiss voters embrace shift to renewable energy
* New law subsidises renewable energy, bans new nuclear plants
OSLO, July 2 Norwegian offshore oil workers and employers signed a new wage deal on Saturday, avoiding a strike that would have cut the output from western Europe's top oil and gas producer by about six percent, employers and unions said.
Some 755 workers at fields operated by Statoil, ExxonMobil and Engie had threatened to strike if the talks had failed. A conflict would initially have capped Norway's daily oil and natural gas output by 229,000 barrels of oil equivalents. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Stine Jacobsen)
TUNIS, May 21 Tunisian protesters demanding jobs and a share in energy wealth have closed down another oil pumping station in defiance of government efforts to protect oil and gasfields with troops and negotiate an end to unrest.