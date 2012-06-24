OSLO, June 24 Oil workers in Norway will go on
strike from Sunday as negotioations between unions and the
industry association broke down during the night after the
parties failed to agree on pay and a sensitive pension issue.
About 700 oil workers will initially go on strike, affecting
a handful of projects and gradually ramping up over time.
However, a full shutdown of the oil and gas industry is
unlikely, as the government has the authority to force a
settlement and it has not hesitated in the past to use this
power if a dispute threatened its most vital industry.
Norway is the world's eighth largest oil exporter and the
sector accounts for a fifth of the country's gross domestic
product.
Unions had demanded wage increases, better overtime pay and
the right to retire at 62 for the sector's 7,000 workers, but
the Norwegian Oil Industry Association (OLF) had said ahead of
negotioations that pensions would not be on the table during the
talks.
The unions has said the strike would initially affect two
Statoil operated fields, Heidrun and Oseberg, which
together account for about nine percent or 150,000 barrels per
day of Norwegian oil production, and four percent of total gas
output.
They would also target BP's Skarv field, which has not
started producing yet.