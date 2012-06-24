OSLO, June 24 Oil workers in Norway will go on strike from Sunday as negotioations between unions and the industry association broke down during the night after the parties failed to agree on pay and a sensitive pension issue.

About 700 oil workers will initially go on strike, affecting a handful of projects and gradually ramping up over time.

However, a full shutdown of the oil and gas industry is unlikely, as the government has the authority to force a settlement and it has not hesitated in the past to use this power if a dispute threatened its most vital industry.

Norway is the world's eighth largest oil exporter and the sector accounts for a fifth of the country's gross domestic product.

Unions had demanded wage increases, better overtime pay and the right to retire at 62 for the sector's 7,000 workers, but the Norwegian Oil Industry Association (OLF) had said ahead of negotioations that pensions would not be on the table during the talks.

The unions has said the strike would initially affect two Statoil operated fields, Heidrun and Oseberg, which together account for about nine percent or 150,000 barrels per day of Norwegian oil production, and four percent of total gas output.

They would also target BP's Skarv field, which has not started producing yet.