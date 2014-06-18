OSLO, June 18 Norway's oil industry struck a
wage deal with offshore workers in the early hours of Wednesday
that averted a strike, though a second union said it may go on
strike later.
The Norwegian Organisation of Managers and Executives, one
of the two unions in the talks, said it had agreed to a deal,
while the SAFE union said it would consider the outcome of the
talks until June 27.
"At that time we'll either sign or go on strike," SAFE
leader Hilde-Marit Rysst said.
The two unions, representing some 3,500 employees, had
threatened to put hundreds of their members on strike on
Wednesday, hitting output at several platforms operated by GDF
Suez SA and Exxon Mobil Corp
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)