OSLO, June 18 Norwegian oil workers and their
employers continued to negotiate past a midnight deadline on
Wednesday to avoid a strike that could initially cut the
country's oil production by 100,000 barrels per day, or about 7
percent of capacity.
Two unions representing some 3,500 employees working for oil
companies have threatened to put a few hundred workers on strike
at several platforms operated by GDF Suez and
ExxonMobil if wage and pension demands were not met.
More workers may go on strike at a later time unless a deal
is struck.
Norway is the world's seventh-biggest oil exporter with
average daily production of 1.5 million barrels during the first
five months of 2014.
