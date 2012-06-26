OSLO, June 26 Norwegian trade unions will decide on Friday whether to escalate an ongoing strike that has so far cut the country's oil production by 150,000 barrels per day, or some nine percent of capacity, and reduced natural gas output by four percent.

About 700 offshore workers have been on strike since Sunday, shutting production at Statoil's Heidrun and Oseberg fields after negotiations between unions and the industry association broke down over a pension issue.

Norway, Europe's second-biggest gas exporter, produced 106 billion cubic metres of gas last year, but supplies to key customers like the UK, France and Germany have yet to be affected by the strike.

"There will be a meeting on Friday at 1000 (0800 GMT) where we will decide whether to escalate the strike," Leif Sande, head of the Industri Energi trade union, told Reuters on Tuesday.

"If the strike escalates, we are most likely to choose installations where we can avoid affecting Norwegian gas exports," said Sande, who represents about half the 7,000 offshore workers who could potentially walk out.

The government has the authority to force an end to strikes if it believes safety is being compromised or vital national interests could be harmed, and have done so in the past to protect the country's image as a reliable gas exporter.

"Even if the strike affects gas installation, and gas exports stop, it would not be a catastrophe in the middle of summer," Sande argued, adding that the government had no reason to intervene at this point.

"For oil-companies the strike is a huge loss of profit, but for the government these are not real losses," he added.

The Norwegian Oil Industry Association (OLF), which represents employers, estimated the strike was costing about 150 million crowns ($25 million) per day lost revenue for oil companies.

Oil firms have the option of declaring a lockout for all workers involved in the talks, threatening a complete shutdown of Norwegian oil and gas production and virtually guaranteeing government intervention.

"We are considering it every day, but we've made no decisions yet," said a spokeswoman for the Norwegian Oil Industry Association (OLF), which represents employers.

Both OLF and trade unions have to give a four-day advance warning if they decide to go with a lockout or to escalate the strike.

"Norway has always stood by its commitment when it comes to (oil and gas delivery) and we will this time as well," Norway's Minister of Petroleum and Energy Ola Borten Moe told Reuters on Monday.