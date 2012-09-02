OSLO, Sept 2 Norwegian oil drilling workers
reached a last-minute wage deal with employers on Sunday to
avoid a second strike in just two months, bringing relief to one
of the world's top oil and gas exporters.
The sides agreed to a 4.5 percent wage increase plus a
one-off 3,641 crown ($630) cash supplement for 650 workers at
services firm KCA Deutag, and unions called off a strike which
would have impacted two key North Sea installations, union
Industri Energi and the oil industry association OLF said
separately.
In July, a 16-day strike among Norway's oil production
workers halted 13 percent of Norway's oil production before the
government forcibly stopped it to protect the country's
reputation as a stable exporter.
Norway is the world's eighth largest oil exporter and
Europe's second biggest natural gas supplier. The country's oil
workers are the best paid in the world, earning around $180,000
a year on average.
Norway's economy has been one of Europe's brightest points
this year, growing by an annual 5 percent in the second quarter,
and employees in all sectors are increasingly demanding a bigger
share of the country's success.
Oil services workers, also demanding better pay and
conditions, have also threatened strikes and their case is still
unresolved.