OSLO May 19 Norwegian oil and gas wage talks
will go to a state mediator on June 16-17 and if negotiations
break down, unions plan to strike at a key GDF Suez
field in an addition to ExxonMobil platforms already
named, a labour union said on Monday.
Under Norwegian labour law, unions have to specify how many
people and at what facilities would stop work in case of a
strike. They usually provide such a list before mediation and
start labour action immediately in case negotiations break down.
The Lederne union said that 76 workers would walk out at
GDF's Gjoea field, which produced about 24,000 barrels of oil
per day in 2013, if no wage and pension deal is reached.
GDF Suez Norge was not immediately available to comment.
The SAFE union, part of the same talks, earlier said that
190 workers at ExxonMobil's Ringhorne and Balder fields would
initially strike but labour action could then be ramped up if
their demands are not met.
The GDF and ExxonMobil fields at risk of a strike produced
about 66,000 barrels of oil per day in 2013, the Norwegian
Petroleum Directorate said earlier.
Talks between oil firms and two key unions broke down this
month, raising the risk of a strike similar to that in 2012,
when a 16-day strike across Norway's oil sector cut production
by 13 percent and pushed oil prices above $100 a barrel.
The main contention has been pensions for just a few dozen
workers. Unions want a lower retirement age for the workers,
similar to others enjoyed by others in the sector.
"We fear that an increase in the retirement age could spill
over to other companies and we are unhappy if the pension
conditions of workers is further degraded," Lederne leader Jan
Olav Brekke said. "Several offshore firms want to raise the
retirement age ... which is unacceptable."
In addition to oil workers, oil service workers, who do
everything from drilling to maintenance, are also heading for
mediation after wage talks broke down last week. However, no
date for that has yet been set.
