OSLO, July 6 Norwegian labour union Industri
Energi will ballot its members over a wage deal it reached early
on Sunday with oil services companies, following state-mediated
talks to avoid a strike, the negotiating parties said.
"A little over 4 am (0200 GMT), the parties came to an
agreement, which Industri Energi members will vote over," the
Norwegian Oil and Gas Association, which negotiated on behalf of
employers, said in a statement.
"Industri Energi has until Aug. 7 to get back to the state
mediator with a reply."
The parties had until midnight on Sunday (2200 GMT on
Saturday) to reach a deal.
If union members reject the deal, some 78 oil service
workers could go on strike at firms Schlumberger,
Halliburton, Baker Hughes and Cameron,
though the move would not have an immediate impact on Norway's
oil output.
