(Releads, adds calculation of production impact, background)
OSLO, June 29 Statoil will initially
keep oil fields operating even if negotiations set for June 30
to July 1 fail to avert a strike that would halt output at
others, the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG) said on
Wednesday.
Workers at five fields operated by ExxonMobil, Engie
and BASF unit Wintershall could walk off
the job from July 2 if wage talks fail.
That would cut Norway's output of oil, natural gas and
natural gas liquids (NGL) by about seven percent, data from
Norway's Petroleum Directorate shows.
Trade unions said on Monday 755 workers could walk out,
potentially affecting work on seven fields that account for
about 17 percent of Norway's crude oil and natural gas output.
NOG on Wednesday said eight fields in total would be
affected, but output would only be affected at five of them.
It cautioned that the three Statoil fields could be forced
to also halt output if any strike that occurs is expanded.
A final round of mandatory talks will be hosted by a state
mediator on June 30 and July 1.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Terje Solsvik; editing by
Jason Neely)