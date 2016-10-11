(Adds oil industry confirmation, union quote, background)
OSLO Oct 11 Norwegian oil service workers have
ended a strike that disrupted the offshore energy industry's
drilling of new oil and gas wells, the Industri Energi labour
union said on Tuesday.
The strike among more than 300 workers had lasted since
Sept. 21. The conflict did not interrupt output of oil and gas.
The strike at subcontractors to the oil industry included
workers at Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker
Hughes, Oceaneering and Oceaneering Asset
Integrity.
Several thousands other employees were temporarily suspended
by oil companies and rig firms as a wide range of operations
were shut due to the strike.
"After three weeks of strike, Industri Energi won backing
for its demand to even out wage differences between oil service
employees and other oil workers," chief negotiator Ommund Stokka
of the labour union said in a statement.
In a separate statement, the Norwegian Oil and Gas
Association, which represents oil companies, confirmed a deal
had been struck.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)