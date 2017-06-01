OSLO, June 1 Norway's biggest oil workers' union
reached a wage deal with offshore rig owners on Thursday,
averting the risk of a strike that could have hit exploration
efforts later this summer, the Industri Energi union said.
A number of drilling firms operate off Norway - including
Maersk Drilling, Transocean, Fred. Olsen
Energy, Odfjell Drilling, Rowan Companies
and Songa Offshore - renting out rigs to oil
companies.
It was not immediately clear whether two smaller unions,
Safe and DSO, had agreed to the wage deal.
Oil companies, including Statoil, Eni and
Lundin Petroleum, which rent rigs to search for
hydrocarbon reserves, plan to drill a record 15 wells in the
Arctic Barents Sea this year.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis and
Susan Fenton)