OSLO, June 2 Norwegian drilling rig operators
have reached a wage deal with all three trade unions
representing workers, averting the risk of a strike that could
have hit exploration, the companies and the unions said on
Friday.
One of the three unions announced on Thursday afternoon it
reached an agreement, while the two others followed later.
A number of drilling firms operate off Norway - including
Maersk Drilling, Transocean, Fred. Olsen
Energy, Odfjell Drilling, Rowan Companies
and Songa Offshore - renting out rigs to oil
companies.
Oil companies, including Statoil, Eni and
Lundin Petroleum, which rent rigs to search for
hydrocarbon reserves, plan to drill a record 15 wells in the
Arctic Barents Sea this year.
The wage deal was signed by the Safe, Industri Energi and
DSO unions, as well as the Norwegian Shipowners' Association,
which negotiated on behalf of the companies.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)