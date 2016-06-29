OSLO, June 29 Oil and gas production at five
Norwegian oil and gas fields will shut if oil workers and
employers fail to agree a wage deal by July 2, The Norwegian Oil
and Gas Association (NOG), representing the oil firms, said on
Wednesday.
The fields that would be impacted are operated by ExxonMobil
, Engie and BASF's oil and gas unit
Wintershall.
Workers on three Statoil-operated fields also plan
to strike unless a deal is agreed, but NOG said these would not
have to shut in the initial phase of a conflict.
A final round of mandatory talks will be hosted by a state
mediator on June 30 and July 1 in an effort to avoid disruption
that could start the following day.
