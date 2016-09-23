MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
OSLO, Sept 23 Norwegian trade union Industri Energi will expand the ongoing strike among Norwegian oil service workers by 23 people, on top of the 335 that went on strike on Sept. 21, a union spokesman toldd Reuters on Friday.
The strike affects operations of subcontractors to the oil industry, and could have consequences for the output of oil and gas in case of a protracted strike, the union and employers have both said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP